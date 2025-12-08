Winter Storm Warning issued December 8 at 1:21PM MST until December 10 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally 1

to 2 feet. Winds gusting as 50 to 60 mph, with strongest winds

occurring Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, including Teton Pass and

Togwotee Pass.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact travel across Teton and Togwotee Passes Tuesday and

Wednesday. Blowing and drifting of snow is expected. Backcountry

travel is not advised.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .