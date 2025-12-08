Winter Storm Warning issued December 8 at 1:21PM MST until December 10 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10
and 20 inches, with the highest amounts in the western Absarokas
and southwestern Yellowstone Park. Northern Yellowstone Park will
see 6 to 10 inches of snow with much lower amounts, less than 3
inches at Mammoth. Winds gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph across
the ridgetops.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Yellowstone Park
and along Chief Joseph Highway. Significant blowing and drifting
of snow is expected. Backcountry travel is not advised.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .