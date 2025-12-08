Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 1:21PM MST until December 10 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult including over Salt River
Pass. Backcountry travel is not advised.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .