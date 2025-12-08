Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:02AM MST until December 8 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy

snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 18 inches

possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST early this

morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late tonight through

Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .