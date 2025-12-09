High Wind Warning issued December 9 at 8:59AM MST until December 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

Localized gusts up to 70 to 75 mph possible.

* WHERE…Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range,

Natrona County Lower Elevations, Sweetwater County and South

Lincoln County. Strongest winds are expected along South Pass and

higher peaks of the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range.

* WHEN…Through 5 AM MST Thursday. The strongest wind will occur

during the daytime hours with a lull in the wind possible on

Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects.