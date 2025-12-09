Winter Storm Warning issued December 9 at 2:13PM MST until December 10 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18
inches. Winds gusting as 50 to 60 mph, with strongest winds
occurring Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, including Teton Pass and
Togwotee Pass.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact travel across Teton and Togwotee Passes Tuesday and
Wednesday. Blowing and drifting of snow is expected. Backcountry
travel is not advised.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .