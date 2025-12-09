Winter Storm Warning issued December 9 at 2:13PM MST until December 10 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 15

inches, with the highest amounts in the western Absarokas and

southwestern Yellowstone Park. Northern Yellowstone Park will see

4 to 8 inches of snow with much lower amounts, less than 2 inches

at Mammoth. Winds gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph across the

ridgetops.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Yellowstone Park

and along Chief Joseph Highway. Significant blowing and drifting

of snow is expected. Backcountry travel is not advised.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .