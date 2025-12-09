Winter Storm Warning issued December 9 at 8:59AM MST until December 10 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 10 and 20
inches, with the highest amounts in the western Absarokas and
southwestern Yellowstone Park. Northern Yellowstone Park will see
4 to 8 inches of snow with much lower amounts, less than 2 inches
at Mammoth. Winds gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph across the
ridgetops.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Yellowstone Park
and along Chief Joseph Highway. Significant blowing and drifting
of snow is expected. Backcountry travel is not advised.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .