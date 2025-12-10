Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued December 10 at 3:33AM MST until December 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range,
Natrona County Lower Elevations, East Sweetwater County, Flaming
Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Through 5 AM MST Thursday, strongest during daytime hours
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects.

