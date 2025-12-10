High Wind Warning issued December 10 at 3:33AM MST until December 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects.

* WHERE…Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County Lower Elevations, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River, and South Lincoln County.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph possible.

