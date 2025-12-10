Winter Storm Warning issued December 10 at 3:37AM MST until December 10 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact travel across Teton and Togwotee Passes Tuesday and

Wednesday. Blowing and drifting of snow is expected. Backcountry

travel is not advised.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .