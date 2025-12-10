Winter Storm Warning issued December 10 at 3:37AM MST until December 10 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Yellowstone Park
and along Chief Joseph Highway. Significant blowing and drifting
of snow is expected. Backcountry travel is not advised.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .