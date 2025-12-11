Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 11 at 6:46AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

We are seeing some pockets of dense fog north of Idaho Falls along
I 15, across portions of the INL, Arco Desert and near the
Montana border from Island Park toward Monida Pass. In some cases
visibility is under one quarter mile. In some locations where
temperatures are near or below freezing, we are seeing freezing
fog and potential slick spots. Slow down this morning and do not
use your high beams if you encounter these conditions.

National Weather Service

