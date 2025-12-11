Special Weather Statement issued December 11 at 6:46AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

We are seeing some pockets of dense fog north of Idaho Falls along I 15, across portions of the INL, Arco Desert and near the Montana border from Island Park toward Monida Pass. In some cases visibility is under one quarter mile. In some locations where temperatures are near or below freezing, we are seeing freezing fog and potential slick spots. Slow down this morning and do not use your high beams if you encounter these conditions.

