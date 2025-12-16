Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 10:26AM MST until December 17 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 2 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

National Weather Service

