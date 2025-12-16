High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 11:19AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

Highest gusts on mountain passes and peaks. 6 to 10 inches of snow

above 7,000 feet combined with gusty winds could result in

visibility reductions due to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Lost River Range, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and

Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and

outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages. Loose

outdoor objects will be blown around.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds

begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas

or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must

drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of

high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high

winds subside.