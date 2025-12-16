High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 11:19AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.