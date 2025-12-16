High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 11:19AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Centennial Mountains –
Island Park.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages. Loose
outdoor objects will be blown around.