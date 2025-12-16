High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 11:19AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible. Highest wind gusts are likely across the eastern Magic

Valley, Snake River Plain, the INL and across the Lava Beds

towards Craters of the Moon.

* WHERE…Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Lost River Valley, Wood River

Foothills, Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,

Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains, Lower Snake River

Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, Southern

Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and

outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages. Loose

outdoor objects will be blown around.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds

begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas

or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must

drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of

high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high

winds subside.