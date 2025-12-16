High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 11:25AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County,
Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River, South Lincoln County,
Upper Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.