High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 11:25AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.