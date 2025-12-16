Wind Advisory issued December 16 at 11:19AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Caribou Range, and
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.