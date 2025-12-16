Winter Storm Warning issued December 16 at 11:31AM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12

inches above 8000 feet possible, with amounts greater than 16

inches at the highest elevations. Widespread westerly winds

gusting 50 to 70 mph, with isolated stronger winds.

* WHERE…Portions of central, northwest, and west central Wyoming.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult, especially along

mountain passes like Teton, Togwotee, and South Pass due to a

combination of strong winds and falling snow reducing visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of winds near 80 mph possible,

especially for eastern mountain slopes, like the eastern Absaroka

and Wind River Mountains. The heaviest snow occurs between about 5

AM and noon MST Wednesday, where snow rates will exceed 1 inch an

hour, and possibly 2 inches an hour.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .