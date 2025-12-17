High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 11:36AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Lander Foothills, Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains,
Southwest Bighorn Basin, Wind River Basin, Southeast Johnson
County, Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River, South Lincoln
County, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated stronger winds to around 80 mph are
possible along eastern slopes of amounts, like around the Lander
Foothills.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.