High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 11:36AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

* WHERE…Lander Foothills, Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains,

Southwest Bighorn Basin, Wind River Basin, Southeast Johnson

County, Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River, South Lincoln

County, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated stronger winds to around 80 mph are

possible along eastern slopes of amounts, like around the Lander

Foothills.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.