High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 12:40PM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Lost River Range, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and
Big Hole Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages. Loose
outdoor objects will be blown around.
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds
begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas
or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must
drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of
high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high
winds subside.