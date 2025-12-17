High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 12:40PM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Centennial Mountains –
Island Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages.
Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.