High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 12:40PM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible. Highest wind gusts are likely across the eastern Magic
Valley, Snake River Plain, the INL and across the Lava Beds
towards Craters of the Moon.
* WHERE…Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Lost River Valley, Wood River
Foothills, Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,
Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains, Lower Snake River
Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages. Loose
outdoor objects will be blown around.
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds
begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas
or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must
drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of
high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high
winds subside.