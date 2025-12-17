High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 1:51AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, south central,

southwest, and west central Wyoming.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stronger winds up to 70 mph are possible

around the Lander Foothills.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.