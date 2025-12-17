High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 5:06AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Centennial Mountains –
Island Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages.
Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.