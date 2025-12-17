Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 5:06AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 1:52 PM
Published 5:06 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Centennial Mountains –
Island Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages.
Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.