Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued December 17 at 10:21AM MST until December 17 at 10:45AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1019 AM MST, a line of severe thunderstorm was located near Fort

Hall Putnam Lodge to Idahome, moving east at 75 mph.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters and mesonet observations. Multiple

observations of 60 to 85 mph have been reported with this

line of storms.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,

Swanlake, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan,

American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Grace, Inkom, Downey, Georgetown,

Arimo, Rockland, Thatcher, and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with extreme wind speeds

expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially

susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For

your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and

significant property damage.