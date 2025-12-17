Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued December 17 at 10:21AM MST until December 17 at 10:45AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1019 AM MST, a line of severe thunderstorm was located near Fort
Hall Putnam Lodge to Idahome, moving east at 75 mph.
HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters and mesonet observations. Multiple
observations of 60 to 85 mph have been reported with this
line of storms.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect
considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.
Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, American Falls, Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Swanlake, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan,
American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Grace, Inkom, Downey, Georgetown,
Arimo, Rockland, Thatcher, and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.
This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with extreme wind speeds
expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially
susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For
your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and
significant property damage.