Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued December 17 at 10:35AM MST until December 17 at 10:45AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1033 AM MST, a line of severe thunderstorms was located from near

Bone to just north of Malta, moving east at 70 mph.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters and mesonet observations. Multiple

reports of gusts from 60 to 85 mph have been reported with

this line of storms.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan,

Swanlake, Chesterfield Reservoir, Grace, Inkom, Downey, Georgetown,

Arimo, Thatcher, Henry, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Virginia,

Chesterfield, Oxford, Trail Creek Campground, and Georgetown Summit.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with extreme wind speeds

expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially

susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For

your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and

significant property damage.