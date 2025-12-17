Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued December 17 at 9:52AM MST until December 17 at 10:45AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho…

Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Northern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho…

Southern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 1045 AM MST.

* At 950 AM MST, a line of severe thunderstorms was located from

near Blackfoot to Raft River, moving east at 70 mph.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

* Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava

Hot Springs, Swanlake, Lake Walcott, Neeley, Chesterfield

Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Grace, Inkom, Downey, Georgetown, and Arimo.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with extreme wind speeds

expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially

susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For

your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and

significant property damage.