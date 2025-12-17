Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 5:06AM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Caribou Range, and

Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.