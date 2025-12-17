Winter Storm Warning issued December 17 at 11:43AM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting 50 to 70 mph, with isolated higher gusts.
* WHERE…Portions of central, northwest, and west central Wyoming.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult, especially along
mountain passes like Teton, Togwotee, and South Pass due to a
combination of strong winds and falling snow reducing visibilities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of winds near 85 mph possible,
especially for eastern mountain slopes, like the eastern Absaroka
and Wind River Mountains.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .