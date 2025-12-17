Winter Storm Warning issued December 17 at 1:51AM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches above

8000 feet possible, with amounts greater than 16 inches at the

highest elevations. Widespread westerly winds gusting 50 to 70

mph, with isolated stronger winds.

* WHERE…Mountains of central, northwest, and west central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult, especially along

mountain passes like Teton, Togwotee, and South Pass due to a

combination of strong winds and falling snow reducing visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of winds near 80 mph possible,

especially for eastern mountain slopes, like the eastern Absaroka

and Wind River Mountains. The heaviest snow occurs between about 5

AM and noon MST Wednesday, where snow rates will exceed 1 inch an

hour, and possibly 2 inches an hour.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .