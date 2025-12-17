Winter Storm Warning issued December 17 at 7:37PM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light to moderate valley snow and heavy mountain snow.

Several inches of accumulation below 7,000 feet, including 5 to 8

inches in Stanley and Ketchum. One to two feet accumulation above

7,000 feet, including two feet on Galena Summit. Wind gusts as

high as around 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening

commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.