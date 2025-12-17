Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 7:37PM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 9

inches below 7000 feet with around 10 to 14 inches above 7000

feet. Winds gusting as high as around 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.