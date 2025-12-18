High Wind Warning issued December 18 at 11:29AM MST until December 19 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and
Green River, and Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.