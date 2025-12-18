Winter Storm Warning issued December 18 at 11:40AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with the

highest elevations seeing 2 to 3 feet with localized areas greater

than 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph at times.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

will impact travel across Teton and Togwotee Passes. Blowing and

drifting of snow is expected. Backcountry travel is not advised.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .