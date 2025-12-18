Winter Storm Warning issued December 18 at 11:40AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20
inches with amounts around 24 inches in the highest elevations.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult including over Salt River
Pass. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Backcountry travel is not advised.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .