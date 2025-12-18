Winter Storm Warning issued December 18 at 11:40AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
15 inches, with higher amounts of 2 to 3 feet in southern
Yellowstone. Total snow around Mammoth is 2 to 6 inches. Winds may
be gusting as high as 55 mph at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially in the
backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .