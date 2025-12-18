Winter Storm Warning issued December 18 at 11:40AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and

15 inches, with higher amounts of 2 to 3 feet in southern

Yellowstone. Total snow around Mammoth is 2 to 6 inches. Winds may

be gusting as high as 55 mph at times.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially in the

backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .