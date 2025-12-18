Winter Storm Warning issued December 18 at 1:24AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with the
highest elevations seeing 2 to 3 feet with localized areas greater
than 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph at times.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact travel across Teton and Togwotee Passes. Blowing and
drifting of snow is expected. Backcountry travel is not advised.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .