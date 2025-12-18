Winter Storm Warning issued December 18 at 1:24AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10

and 20 inches, with the highest amounts of 2 to 3 feet in

southwestern Yellowstone. Lower elevations of northern and western

Yellowstone will see 4 to 10 inches of snow with much lower

amounts, less than 4 inches at Mammoth. Winds may be gusting as

high as 55 mph at times.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially in the

backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .