Winter Storm Warning issued December 18 at 1:24AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10
and 20 inches, with the highest amounts of 2 to 3 feet in
southwestern Yellowstone. Lower elevations of northern and western
Yellowstone will see 4 to 10 inches of snow with much lower
amounts, less than 4 inches at Mammoth. Winds may be gusting as
high as 55 mph at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially in the
backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .