Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 18 at 1:11PM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 8:52 PM
Published 1:11 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 9
inches below 7000 feet with around 10 to 14 inches above 7000
feet. Winds gusting as high as around 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

