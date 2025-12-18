Winter Weather Advisory issued December 18 at 11:40AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
with locally higher amounts of 10 to 14 inches in the higher
elevations and along the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph at times.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning as well as
evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally higher amounts of 10 to 12 inches for
northern Jackson Valley, such as around Moran Junction.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .