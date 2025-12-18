Winter Weather Advisory issued December 18 at 1:24AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

with locally higher amounts of 10 to 14 inches in the higher

elevations and along the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph at times.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning as well as

evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures may warm above freezing during

the daytime Friday which would lead to a possible transition over

to a mix of rain/snow or heavy wet snow. Accumulations may be

limited during this time but slick conditions could still be

possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .