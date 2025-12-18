Winter Weather Advisory issued December 18 at 2:34AM MST until December 19 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

…ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO BRING SIGNIFICANT MOUNTAIN SNOW…

.A plume of subtropical moisture associated with an atmospheric

river will bring significant mountain snow Thursday into Friday.

Snow levels will rise above 5,000 feet Thursday night before quickly

dropping Friday morning as strong cold front passes. The heaviest

snow accumulations will impact higher elevations above 6,000 feet,

especially across the Clearwater and Bitterroot Mountains.

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. There is a likelihood of

moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations between

4 and 7 inches across Gilmore Summit with 12 to 24 inches over

mountain areas including Lost Trail Pass. Winds gusting as high as

45 mph.

* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville,

Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, and Bannock Pass.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions

to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra

caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure

may occur. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday

evening and Friday morning commutes, especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.

Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in

hypothermia.