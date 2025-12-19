Wind Advisory issued December 19 at 5:56AM MST until December 19 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.