Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 1:01AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult including over Salt River

Pass. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Backcountry travel is not advised.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .