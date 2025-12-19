Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 1:01AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 to 8
inches, with higher amounts of 10 to 20 inches in southern
Yellowstone. Additional snow around Mammoth of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds may be gusting as high as 55 mph at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially in the
backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .