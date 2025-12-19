Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 1:13PM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:28 PM
Published 1:13 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

