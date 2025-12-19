Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 5:13PM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult including over Salt River
Pass. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .