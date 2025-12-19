Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 5:13PM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Additional

snow around Mammoth up to an inch. Winds may gust as high as 55

mph at times.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially in the

backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .