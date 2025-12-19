Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 5:13PM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Additional
snow around Mammoth up to an inch. Winds may gust as high as 55
mph at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially in the
backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .